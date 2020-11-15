Aperio Group LLC Lowers Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,698 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $29,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in British American Tobacco by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,284 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 310.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.00 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

