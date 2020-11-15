Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 157.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,771 shares of company stock worth $512,710. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.