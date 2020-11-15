Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,652 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $28,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,974 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $332.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $333.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.7202 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

