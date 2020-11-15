Aperio Group LLC Purchases 4,792 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $24,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,264,000 after purchasing an additional 694,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 840,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,857,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after buying an additional 411,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,224 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

