Aperio Group LLC Purchases 7,441 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,988 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 96.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $170.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

