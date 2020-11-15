Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $25,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,673 shares of company stock worth $9,041,280 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $308.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

