Aperio Group LLC Sells 10,311 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $161.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

