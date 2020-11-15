Aperio Group LLC Sells 29,785 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,785 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Southern worth $30,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 69.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Southern by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 83,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

