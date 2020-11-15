Aperio Group LLC Sells 31,947 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,947 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 115.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

