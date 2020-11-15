Aperio Group LLC Sells 7,197 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Aflac worth $25,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,702 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

AFL stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

