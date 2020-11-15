Aperio Group LLC Sells 91,423 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 888,916 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,423 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $33,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.