Aperio Group LLC Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $32,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

