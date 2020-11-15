Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $36,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 300.4% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $787,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO opened at $155.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $171.29.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

