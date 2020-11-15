APi Group (NYSE:APG) versus Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Head to Head Comparison

APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APi Group and Real Goods Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.00 -$42.08 million N/A N/A

APi Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Goods Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group N/A N/A N/A Real Goods Solar -253.32% -348.97% -149.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for APi Group and Real Goods Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

APi Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.74%.

Summary

APi Group beats Real Goods Solar on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities. It also provides safety and safety-related building solutions in North America, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and specialty systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated building systems. In addition, the company provides diversified, single-source infrastructure, and specialty contractor solutions, focusing on infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of water, sewer, and telecom infrastructure. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is based in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

