Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.16 and a beta of 0.99. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $283,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $6,432,090. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 250.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

