Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

ARCT stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $66.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,700. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

