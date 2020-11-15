argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $295.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $262.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.23. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $284.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. On average, analysts expect that argenx will post -12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in argenx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in argenx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in argenx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

