Artilium plc (ARTA.L) (LON:ARTA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Artilium plc (ARTA.L) (LON:ARTA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.80. Artilium plc (ARTA.L) shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.61.

Artilium plc (ARTA.L) Company Profile (LON:ARTA)

Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Artilium plc (ARTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artilium plc (ARTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.