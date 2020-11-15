ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.42

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.94. ASE Technology shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,230,844 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

