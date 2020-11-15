Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.33% of Ashland Global worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 133.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $81.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.41. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

