ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.27. ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 425,900 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of $44.25 million and a PE ratio of -28.33.

About ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

