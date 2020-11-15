Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of ATNX opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.88. Athenex has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,036,941 shares of company stock worth $22,465,436. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

