AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

AUDC opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

