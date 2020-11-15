Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.30. Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 106,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. The company has a market cap of $2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77.

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) Company Profile (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architectural design; interior design; master planning; executive architecture; related engineering services; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

