Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

AUPH stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

