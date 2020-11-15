Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACB. CIBC increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.