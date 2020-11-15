AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $30,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $1,155.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,158.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,147.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,330.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

