Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ASM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

ASM stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 410.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

