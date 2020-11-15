Baader Bank Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP)

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCAP. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.60 ($43.06).

ETR CCAP opened at €16.26 ($19.13) on Wednesday. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a one year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a one year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

