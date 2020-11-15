Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -133.05, a P/E/G ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

