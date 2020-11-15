Bank of America Reiterates €2.20 Price Target for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF)

Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.03 ($3.57).

AF opened at €3.90 ($4.58) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €3.11 and its 200-day moving average is €3.86. Air France-KLM SA has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

