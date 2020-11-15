Barclays Analysts Give Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) a €73.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.45 ($85.23).

Get Scout24 AG (G24.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €66.15 ($77.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Scout24 AG has a one year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.