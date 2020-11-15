Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 497 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.5% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $42,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

