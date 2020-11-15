Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.10 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Baudax Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

