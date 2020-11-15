BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BayCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $159.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BayCom will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BayCom by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BayCom by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BayCom by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.