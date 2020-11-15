Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €49.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.09 ($55.40).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

