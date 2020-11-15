Berenberg Bank Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP)

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.60 ($43.06).

ETR:CCAP opened at €16.26 ($19.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.26. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

