Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3)

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.13 ($103.69).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.72 ($106.73) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50 day moving average is €89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

