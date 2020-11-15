Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

ASC stock opened at GBX 4,550 ($59.45) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,904.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,952.46. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.23. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95). Also, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

