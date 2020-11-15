BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

