Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.49.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $1,094,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,538.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,449,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,804 shares of company stock worth $30,104,801. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.