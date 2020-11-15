BFT Financial Group LLC Takes $939,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

