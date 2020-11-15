Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $359.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

