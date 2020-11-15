BidaskClub Upgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Shares of BNTX opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion and a PE ratio of -93.81. BioNTech has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The company’s revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

