Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,034.32

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,034.32 and traded as high as $1,142.00. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) shares last traded at $1,127.23, with a volume of 192,121 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

Get Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,085.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.32.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 100 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 13 Big Yellow self storage development sites of which six have planning consent.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.