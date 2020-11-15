Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,034.32

Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,034.32 and traded as high as $1,142.00. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) shares last traded at $1,127.23, with a volume of 192,121 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,085.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,034.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.27.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 100 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 13 Big Yellow self storage development sites of which six have planning consent.

