Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 546 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $8,906,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $239.78 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.28.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.