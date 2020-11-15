Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer raised Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Sunday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

