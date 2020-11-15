Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $256.47

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $256.47 and traded as high as $296.50. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) shares last traded at $296.00, with a volume of 491,353 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on BRW shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target (up from GBX 360 ($4.70)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 353 ($4.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.47.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

