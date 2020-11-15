Brian G. Macnamara Sells 17,527 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 165,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

